Mohammad Azharuddin slams 'double standards' on India-Pakistan cricket, questions Asia Cup 2025 participation

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin ignited a new discussion on Sunday after the Asia Cup was approved, confirming that traditional rivals India and Pakistan will be in the same group and will compete against each other on September 14. The tournament is scheduled to take place in the UAE from September 9 to 28.

In a media interaction, Azharuddin expressed his frustration over India's decision to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, highlighting the inconsistency in their approach. He contended that if the two teams are not engaging in a bilateral series, they should not meet in multi-nation tournaments.

Azharuddin stated, "I consistently maintain that either everything should occur, or if it doesn't, then it should not happen at all. If you're not participating in bilateral matches, then you shouldn't be involved in international events either, that's my perspective. However, whatever the government and the board decide will take place...".

His remarks followed closely after the Yuvraj Singh-led India Champions team declined to compete against the Pakistan Champions in Birmingham during the ongoing second season of the World Championship of Legends, leading to the cancellation of the match by the organizers. The players' choice was influenced by increased political tensions between the two countries after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Azharuddin also commented on India's position regarding the WCL fixture. "The veterans' league is unofficial, not sanctioned by the ICC or the BCCI, and is organized privately, whereas the Asia Cup is an event overseen by the ACC," he pointed out.

India and Pakistan are placed in Group A, along with Oman and the host nation UAE, while Group B includes Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka. The teams that finish at the top of the table will advance to the Super Four stage, leading to the finals, suggesting that the Asia Cup could feature up to three matches between India and Pakistan.

India will enter the tournament as the reigning champions, having triumphed over Sri Lanka in the 2023 final, while Sri Lanka was the champion in the last Asia Cup held in the T20 format, defeating Pakistan in the 2022 final.

