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Mohammad Amir to enter IPL auction after getting UK citizenship? Ex-Pakistan pacer breaks silence

Mohammad Amir has responded to speculation about entering the IPL auction following reports of his UK citizenship. Could the former Pakistan pacer become eligible for IPL 2027?

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 03, 2026, 08:16 PM IST

Mohammad Amir to enter IPL auction after getting UK citizenship? Ex-Pakistan pacer breaks silence
The 34-year-old left-arm pacer recently become a British citizen. (Image: X)
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Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir has put to rest the rumors surrounding a potential Indian Premier League (IPL) appearance after signing up for the Afghanistan Premier League as a British citizen. The ex-fast bowler, who gained British citizenship earlier this year, had ignited conversations about possibly joining the IPL as a British player, akin to the path taken by former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood.

However, Amir has refuted these claims, making it clear that he has no intention of registering for the IPL. He took to X to clarify: "Hi everyone, just wanted to clarify that the news regarding the IPL is not true,"

Amir has represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 62 T20Is, and he participated in The Hundred earlier this year as a local player. Initially, he went unsold in the players draft list as an overseas cricketer before obtaining British citizenship through his wife, Narjis Khan.

Discussing his status as a British local player, Amir stated: "I am a British local now. When you compete in tournaments like the County Championship and The Hundred as a local player, you must sign a document indicating that you cannot play for another country as a local. Therefore, the Pakistan chapter I had before is now closed,"

Amir's registration for the Afghanistan Premier League drew parallels with Azhar Mahmood, who played in the IPL from 2012 to 2015 after acquiring British citizenship. Mahmood represented Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) before also playing for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Since the IPL's inception in 2008, Pakistani players have been barred from participating, making Mahmood's case a significant exception due to his British citizenship.

Amir announced his retirement from international cricket following the 2024 T20 World Cup, concluding a career with Pakistan that encompassed all three formats. Despite his retirement, the left-arm fast bowler continues to garner interest from franchise leagues globally and remains a prominent figure in T20 cricket.

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