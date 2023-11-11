Mohammad Amir's bold prediction: Pakistan could rack up 400-450 in World Cup showdown vs ENG

In order to secure semis berth, Pakistan need to either score 400-450 runs if batting first and then restrict England to under 100 or chase a set target in just 2.4 overs if batting second.

Babar Azam's team from Pakistan is almost out of the World Cup's semifinals. New Zealand's strong win against Sri Lanka has made it really hard for Pakistan to reach the top four. New Zealand is in a good position with 10 points and a good net run rate. Pakistan is in fifth place and needs a nearly impossible win against England to stay in the game for the semifinals.

For Pakistan to have any chance, they'd either need a huge score of 400-450 runs and stop England at less than 100, or chase a big score in just 2.4 overs. Meanwhile, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, however, remains hopeful, citing cricket’s unpredictability and Fakhar Zaman’s form. Amir thinks Pakistan could score 400-450 runs and keep England under 100. He believes it's possible, especially if Fakhar Zaman plays like he did against New Zealand. He says cricket is full of surprises and he’s serious about it.

Pakistan's World Cup journey has been a mix of good and not-so-good moments. They started well by winning against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka but had a hard time with losses against teams like India, Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa. They did make a comeback with strong wins against Bangladesh and New Zealand. But now, they're in a tough spot for the semifinals.

It looks like New Zealand is in a good place for the semifinals, possibly going up against India.