After Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli is the only Indian player who has been the most consistent against Pakistan in ICC events. A former Pakistan pacer, who was a part of the Men in Green in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, praised Kohli for his unmatched performance recently.

Virat Kohli has time and again proven his mettle in important ICC events multiple times. Even in the last game against arch-rivals Pakistan, the 36-year-old batter played a match-winning innings and smashed an unbeaten century against the Men in Green. Despite being an arch-rival, several Pakistani cricket fans and veteran players lauded Kohli for his unmatched performance against their team.

Which Pakistan veteran praised Kohli

The latest entrant in the list of Pakistani players, who went all praise for Kohli is former pacer Mohammad Amir, who compared the Indian star with global football icons like Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. In an interview with Sports Tak, Amir said, ''Why do people love Ronaldo? Why do they love Messi? If I talk about Ronaldo, especially, look at his lifestyle. Look at his charity work, his work ethic, and his fitness. He is a complete package.''

''Likewise, Virat Kohli is a complete package. Why is he a role model for many, even in Pakistan? The country doesn't matter. Whether he is from Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, or England - a role model can be from anywhere. For this generation, Virat Kohli is an inspiration,'' he added.

Not only this, he even advised the Pakistani youngsters to make Kohli their role model and follow his footsteps.

India and Pakistan in CT2025

For those late to the story, after losing to India last Sunday, Pakistan became the first team to get knocked out of the tournament, who was the defending champions. From Group A, India and New Zealand are officially qualified for the semi-finals and the two teams will lock horns in their third and last game in the league stage at the Dubai International Stadium on March 2. The winner of the match will finish the league stage on the top spot and will face the second number team from Group B.