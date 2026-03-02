Mohammad Amir gets brutally trolled after Team India secure semi-final berth in T20 World Cup 2026

Former Pakistani pacer is getting trolled on social media again for his latest prediction made about Team India. He predicted that the Suryakumar Yadav-led India would lose to the West Indies in their last Super 8 game and would not qualify for the semi-finals.

Former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir is currently getting trolled brutally for his latest prediction over Team India, which has been proven wrong. During a Pakistani TV show named Haarna Mana Hai, Amir predicted that Team India would not qualify for the semi-finals and said, ''Pakistan will qualify. Dekho, Pakistan kare na kare, India naaaa (It doesn't matter if Pakistan qualifies or not, India will not). Earlier, he was also trolled after he called Abhishek Sharma a 'slogger', which the Indian opener proved wrong after he slammed a half-century against Zimbabwe in the must-win match in Chennai.

After the Men in Blue secured their semi-final berth by defeating the West Indies in the last Super 8 game in Kolkata, Amir is again facing massive trolling on social media. Check out some of the hilarious memes trolling Amir on his latest remarks.

Even after India qualified for the semi-final, Amir advocated for Shimron Hetmyer over his dismissal and said, ''I feel that Hetmyer's dismissal was controversial. I don't think he was out. If he had stayed there a little longer and the score had reached 220–230, India would have been knocked out today.''

He even praised Sanju Samson for his unbeaten match-winning knock, but also criticised the Men in Blue for their overall performance in the T20 World Cup 2026. ''You said they have proved me wrong. Look, where credit is due, it should be given. Sanju Samson played the best innings of his life. I have seen his knocks in the IPL and other matches, but this innings - and that too in a do-or-die game, a knockout - was special. But if I analyse it purely from a cricketing point of view, India are not playing good cricket overall. I am still telling you - just check their fielding. They dropped three to four catches and fumbled in the field. Apart from Bumrah, every other bowler is getting hit. India are playing on the strength of just one bowler,'' he added