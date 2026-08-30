FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
PM Modi conferred Uzbekistan's highest honour 'Order of Oliy Darajali Do‘stlik' by President Mirziyoyev

PM Modi conferred Uzbekistan's highest honour 'Order of Oliy Darajali Do‘stlik'

India begin quest for 8th Women’s Asia Cup crown with opening clash against Thailand

India begin quest for 8th Women’s Asia Cup crown with opening clash against Thai

After Amaal Mallik annouces break from singing, 'proud father' Daboo Mallik admits 'negativity was spread, calls were made' for Yeh Awarapan backlash

After Amaal annouces break from singing, Daboo Mallik admits 'calls were made'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director

Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss

From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost

From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films

OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

Mohammad Abbas surpasses Kapil Dev, breaks Vinoo Mankad’s 72-year-old record in historic feat

Mohammad Abbas has created history by breaking Vinoo Mankad’s 72-year-old record and surpassing Kapil Dev in the process. The remarkable achievement sees Abbas set an all-time Asian record, adding another memorable chapter to his cricket career.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 30, 2026, 06:46 PM IST

Mohammad Abbas surpasses Kapil Dev, breaks Vinoo Mankad’s 72-year-old record in historic feat
Courtesy: X
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Mohammad Abbas has pulled off something special at Lord’s. While the rest of Babar Azam’s squad has struggled in the ongoing Test series against England, Abbas has stood out as the clear bright spot. In the second Test, he picked up four wickets in the first innings and came back even stronger with five in the second on Sunday, August 30.

When you look at the match figures—9 for 130—it really says it all. Abbas was Pakistan’s top wicket-taker in both innings, helping bowl out England for 290 and 208. At 36, he's still getting the job done, and his performance was easily the highlight for Pakistan.

Now, here’s what makes it historic. Abbas now holds the record for the best-ever bowling figures by an Asian seamer at Lord’s. He’s the first bowler from Asia to grab nine wickets in a single Test at the famous ground. And this is his second time taking eight or more wickets in a Lord’s Test—the only Asian to manage that. Kapil Dev was the first Asian fast bowler to snatch eight wickets at Lord’s way back in 1982, but Abbas has now joined and even surpassed that elite company, with others like Waqar Younis, Mohammed Siraj, and Asitha Fernando also on the list.

Among Asian spinners, only Yasir Khan has better numbers at Lord’s, thanks to his 10-for in 2016. Globally, Abbas is just the fourth bowler—after legends Glenn McGrath, Malcolm Marshall, and Charles Turner—to take eight or more wickets twice at the ground.

Abbas has also shattered an age-old record. At 36 years and 170 days, he’s now the oldest Asian to claim a five-wicket haul at Lord’s, toppling the mark that Vinoo Mankad set 72 years ago. For fast bowlers, Lala Amarnath's record had stood even longer. Abbas’s achievement puts him among some real legends.

That’s not all. The last time an overseas bowler this old took five wickets at Lord’s, it was Courtney Walsh in 2000. Only Walsh and Keith Miller have taken nine wickets or more in a match at a greater age than Abbas among visiting bowlers in the long history of Test matches at Lord’s.

Also read| 'Pakistan chapter is closed': Mohammad Amir makes big statement, calls himself 'British local'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mohammad Abbas surpasses Kapil Dev, breaks Vinoo Mankad’s 72-year-old record in historic feat
Mohammad Abbas surpasses Kapil Dev, breaks Vinoo Mankad’s 72-year-old record
PM Modi conferred Uzbekistan's highest honour 'Order of Oliy Darajali Do‘stlik' by President Mirziyoyev
PM Modi conferred Uzbekistan's highest honour 'Order of Oliy Darajali Do‘stlik'
India begin quest for 8th Women’s Asia Cup crown with opening clash against Thailand
India begin quest for 8th Women’s Asia Cup crown with opening clash against Thai
After Amaal Mallik annouces break from singing, 'proud father' Daboo Mallik admits 'negativity was spread, calls were made' for Yeh Awarapan backlash
After Amaal annouces break from singing, Daboo Mallik admits 'calls were made'
Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone for 12 development projects in Lucknow
Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone for 12 projects in Lucknow
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost
From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters
From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas
From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement