Modi Govt urges BCCI to organize India vs World XI match to celebrate 75th Independence day: Reports

Modi govt asks BCCI to organize India vs World XI match to celebrate 75th Independence Day

India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2022. To mark the special occasion, PM Modi's government has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to organize a match between Team India and the rest of the World XI on August 22.

According to the latest reports, the Ministry of Culture has sent a proposal to India's apex cricket board to organize a fixture including Indian as well as overseas players as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign.

When asked to comment on the same, BCCI confirmed the developments however there are still a lot of hurdles which need to be solved before the match can be confirmed. The biggest problem would be the availability of international players given the packed calendar which includes Caribbean Premier League and England's Hundred next month.

On the other hand, getting top Indian players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli etc to participate would be a lot easier as the senior players are likely to be rested for the series against Zimbabwe which will take place at that time.

"We have received a proposal from the government to organise a cricket match between India XI and World XI on August 22. For a rest of the world squad, we would need at least 13-14 international players and their availability is something that we need to check on," a BCCI source told PTI.

Apart from this, another aspect that the BCCI will look into is whether the international players who will take part in India vs World XI match will have to be compensated financially or not.

Even though the match hasn't got a green signal yet, as per reports, this special fixture is likely to take place at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.