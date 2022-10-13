'Mobility is key': Virat Kohli gives it all in gym, posts workout video ahead of T20 World Cup, Watch

Virat Kohli in action.

Team India is preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be aiming to win the trophy this year, after India last raised a T20 World Cup title in 2007. This feat was accomplished under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Virat Kohli is an important player for India. If India wants to win a trophy, they need Virat Kohli to be in top form, and the good news is that Kohli has regained his form and looked good in the series against Australia and South Africa.

The former Indian skipper has set a fitness culture in the entire cricketing world. Be it diet regimes or intense workout sessions, Kohli is a beast. He took to his Instagram handle and posted a video where he was spotted slogging in the gym ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"Mobility is key”, he captioned. Kohli also attributed his teammate Suryakumar Yadav for recording the video.

Virat Kohli was the leading run-scorer in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, with 276 runs at an impressive average of 92. He also ended his century drought by hitting 122 against Afghanistan. In the series-deciding T20 against Australia, the Delhi-based hitter hit a 48-ball 63.

India's first warm-up match is against Australia on October 17, followed by a match against New Zealand on October 19. Rohit Sharma and company will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rival Pakistan on October 23rd in Melbourne.

India complete squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

