MNR-W vs BPH-W The Hundred Women's 2021 Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix

The two teams facing off each other in the sixth game of The Hundred Women's competition are coming off from their respective losses in their opening games. While Oval Invincibles chased down 135 runs against the Manchester Originals despite skipper Kate Cross' three wickets, London Spirit too chased down easily against Birmingham Phoenix.

Both the Originals and the Phoenix will be looking to open their account against each other as the matches will come thick and fast and with qualifications spots are only three, one has to start winning pretty early as it could become too late for more than half of the teams.

MNR-W vs BPH-W Probable Playing XIs

Manchester Originals: Lizelle Lee, Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mignon du Preez, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross (c), Cordelia Griffith, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Laura Jackson, Alex Hartley

Birmingham Phoenix: Shafali Verma, Katie Mack, Emily Arlott, Evelyn Jones, Amy Ellen Jones (c & wk), Erin Burns, Georgia Elwiss, Gwenan Davies, Isabelle Wong, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood

Amy Jones(vc), Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Evelyn Jones, Eleanor Threlkeld, Georgia Elwiss, Issy Wong, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Kirstie Gordon

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix Women's Match Details

The match begins at 7 PM IST and will take place at the Old Trafford, Manchester July 25. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app in India.

Squads

Manchester Originals Women: Lizelle Lee, Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mignon du Preez, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross(c), Cordelia Griffith, Eleanor Threlkeld(w), Laura Jackson, Alex Hartley, Natalie Brown, Alice Dyson, Hannah Jones, Danielle Collins

Birmingham Phoenix Women: Katie Mack, Shafali Verma, Evelyn Jones, Emily Arlott, Amy Ellen Jones(w/c), Erin Burns, Georgia Elwiss, Isabelle Wong, Gwenan Davies, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood, Thea Brookes, Marie Kelly, Ria Fackrell, Phoebe Franklin, Ellyse Perry