MNR vs SOB The Hundred Men's 2021 Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave match

Manchester Originals after the loss in the tournament opener have raised their game and despite their captain and key player Jos Buttler leaving for England duties, the men in black found the likes of Joe Clarke, Phil Salt and Colin Munro fire in the top-order and the return of Lockie Ferguson strengthened their bowling attack as well.

Southern Brave, on the other hand, have witnessed an upsurge in their performances and results as after starting their campaign with two losses, the James Vince-led side has won two games on the bounce and now will be looking to win a few more games in a row to book a place in the top three.

Manchester Originals: Phil Salt(w), Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Colin Ackermann, Tom Lammonby, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Calvin Harrison, Tom Hartley, Lockie Ferguson, Steven Finn, Matthew Parkinson

Southern Brave: Quinton de Kock (wk), James Vince (c), Paul Stirling, Alex Davies, Ross Whiteley, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Jordan, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott

Phil Salt, Quinton de Kock, Joe Clarke, James Vince, Alex Davies, Carlos Brathwaite, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Jordan, Matt Parkinson, Lockie Ferguson, Tymal Mills

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Match Details

The match begins at 11.30 PM IST and will take place at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday, August 5. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app in India.

Squads

Manchester Originals: Philip Salt, Joe Clarke(w), Colin Munro, Colin Ackermann, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Tom Lammonby, Calvin Harrison, Tom Hartley, Lockie Ferguson, Steven Finn, Matthew Parkinson, Jamie Overton, Fred Klaassen, Richard Gleeson

Southern Brave: James Vince(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Alex Davies, Paul Stirling, George Garton, Ross Whiteley, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Jordan, Liam Dawson, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott, Max Waller, Danny Briggs, Delray Rawlins