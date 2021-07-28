MNR vs NOS The Hundred Men's 2021 Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers

Machester Originals came back on a turning track at the Old Trafford after a loss in the tournament opener to win their first game of The Hundred. However, they have now lost their skipper and main batsman Jos Buttler, who has now gone back to the England team for the five-match Test series against India. West Indian all-rounder takes over as the captain for the Originals for the rest of the competition.

Like Originals, Northern Superchargers too will be without the services of their star all-rounder and skipper Ben Stokes, however, their situation is a little bad having lost both the games they have played till now. Faf du Plessis will miss one more game for the men in purple and the team would be hoping to get on the board before he comes back into the playing XI the next game.

Dream11 Prediction – Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers – The Hundred Men's competition 9th match in Manchester

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: John Simpson

Batters: Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Phil Salt, Chris Lynn, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite

Bowlers: Matt Parkinson, David Willey, Callum Parkinson, Adil Rashid

MNR vs NOS Probable Playing XIs

Manchester Originals: Phil Salt, Joe Clarke, Sam Hain, Colin Munro, Tom Lammonby, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Calvin Harrison, Tom Hartley, Fred Klaassen, Steven Finn, Matt Parkinson

Northern Superchargers: Chris Lynn, Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Ben Raine, John Simpson (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers My Dream11 Playing XI

Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Phil Salt, Chris Lynn, Harry Brook, John Simpson, Carlos Brathwaite(vc), Matt Parkinson(c), David Willey, Callum Parkinson, Adil Rashid

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Match Details

The match begins at 11 PM IST and will take place at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Wednesday, July 28. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app in India.

Squads

Manchester Originals: Philip Salt, Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Tom Lammonby, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Calvin Harrison, Tom Hartley, Fred Klaassen, Steven Finn, Matthew Parkinson, Sam Hain, Jamie Overton, Ollie Robinson, Colin Ackermann, Richard Gleeson, Lockie Ferguson

Northern Superchargers: Adam Lyth, Chris Lynn, Harry Brook, John Simpson(w), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Callum Parkinson, Ben Raine, Matthew Fisher, Matty Potts, Jordan Thompson