MNR vs LNS, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 Team: Best picks for fantasy Playing XI of Manchester Originals vs London Spirit match

Ahead of Match No. 9 of the ongoing The Hundred 205, take a look at our best picks for the fantasy Playing XI for the game, which is scheduled to be played at Old Trafford.

Match No. 9 of the ongoing The Hundred is to be played between Manchester Originals (MNR) and London Spirit (LNS) at Old Trafford in Manchester. Both teams have faced each other on five different occasions in the past, and the head-to-head record between them is tied, with each winning two out of five games played. In its previous game, LNS defeated Welsh Fire and will look to continue with the momentum in tonight's game as well. On the other hand, Phil Salt-led MNR has not been able to win a single game out of the two played so far and are at the bottom of the Points Table.

Ahead of the high-voltage game, take a look at our fantasy Playing XI for the game number nine of The Hundred 2025.

MNR vs LNS: Possible Playing XI

Manchester Originals - Phil Salt (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Matthew Hurst, Mark Chapman, Heinrich Klaasen, George Garton, Lewis Gregory, Scott Currie, Noor Ahmad, Sonny Baker, and James Anderson.

London Spirit - Kane Williamson (C), Jamie Smith (WK), David Warner, Keaton Jennings, Ashton Turner, Sean Dickson, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, and Daniel Worrall.

MNR vs LNS: Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeepers - Heinrich Klaasen, Jos Buttler, Jamie Smith

Batters - David Warner, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra (C)

All-Rounders - Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton

Bowlers - James Anderson, Josh Tongue, Noor Ahmad (VC)



To watch the match live, fans can tune into Sony Sports Network or SonyLIV. It can also be streamed on FanCode.