MNR vs BPH The Hundred Men's 2021 Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix
MNR vs BPH Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for The Hundred Men's 6th match, Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix.
Manchester Originals will take on Birmingham Phoenix in the 6th match of The Hundred Men's competition | Photo: The Hundred / ESPN Cricinfo
Written By
Source
DNA webdesk
Manchester Originals lost their first game against the Oval Invincibles in the tournament opener but would want to register their first win given that it will be their skipper Jos Buttler's final game before he joins the England team ahead of five Tests against India.
Birmingham Phoenix, on the other hand, had a fantastic start to their campaign as they beat the London Spirit and will be confident coming into their second game.
Dream11 Prediction – Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix – The Hundred Men's competition 6th match in Manchester
MNR vs BPH Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix Women
Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler
Batsmen: Phil Salt, Chris Benjamin, Colin Munro, Joe Clarke
All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali
Bowlers: Matt Parkinson, Adam Milne, Steve Finn
MNR vs BPH Probable Playing XIs
Manchester Originals: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Tom Lammonby, Carlos Brathwaite, Calvin Harrison, Tom Hartley, Fred Klaassen, Steven Finn, Matthew Parkinson
Birmingham Phoenix: Finn Allen, Miles Hammond, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (c), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Benjamin, Chris Cooke (wk), Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tom Helm, Imran Tahir
Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix My Dream11 Playing XI
Jos Buttler(c), Phil Salt, Chris Benjamin, Colin Munro, Joe Clarke, Carlos Brathwaite, Liam Livingstone(vc), Moeen Ali, Matt Parkinson, Adam Milne, Steve Finn
Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Details
The match begins at 10.30 PM IST and will take place at the Old Trafford, Manchester July 25. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app in India.
Squads
Manchester Originals: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Tom Lammonby, Carlos Brathwaite, Calvin Harrison, Tom Hartley, Fred Klaassen, Steven Finn, Matthew Parkinson, Sam Hain, Jamie Overton, Ollie Robinson, Colin Ackermann, Richard Gleeson, Lockie Ferguson
Birmingham Phoenix: Finn Allen, Miles Hammond, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali(c), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Benjamin, Benny Howell, Chris Cooke(w), Adam Milne, Tom Helm, Imran Tahir, Tom Abell, Adam Hose, Patrick Brown, Dillon Pennington, Will Smeed, Chris Woakes, Dominic Sibley