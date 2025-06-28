In the MLC 2025 match between Seattle Orcas and MI New York, Shimron Hetmyer surprised everyone on the last ball of the game when 6 runs were needed to win. Here's what happened next.

Shimron Hetmyer, who played for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, surprised everyone on Friday during a Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 match between Seattle Orcas and MI New York. In the high-scoring game, Hetmyer's team needed 6 runs off the last ball, and his West Indian teammate Kieron Pollard was bowling the last over. It was then Hetmyer who smashed the ball out of the park to secure a victory over MI New York by 3 wickets.

See the viral clip:

More crazy final ball scenes in the MLC!



There was six needed off the last ball for Shimron Hetmyer and Seattle to complete a successful chase of 238.



Kieron Pollard running in to bowl... pic.twitter.com/AkdeD1IK0l — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) June 28, 2025

MI New York posted 237 runs in 20 overs, courtesy of Nicholas Pooran's century and Tajinder Singh's 95-run knock off just 35 balls. In reply, Seattle Orcas suffered a few early blows; however, things turned up when Hetmyer came out to bat and played an unbeaten 97-run innings off just 40 balls.

Win this win, Seattle Orcas also scripted history and registered the highest score chased in the history of the tournament to their name, going past Washington Freedom's chase of 221 against Texas Super Kings a few days ago.

The Last Over

Kieron Pollard was handed the ball when Orcas needed 9 runs off 6 balls. Jasdeep Singh, who was on the strike missed the first two balls, which were both slowers. Jasdeep took a single on the third ball, bringing Hetmyer to strike again. Pollard again bowled a dot ball as Hetmyer missed the slower bounder. However, on the next ball he managed to take a double, bringing the total to 232. On the last ball, 6 runs were needed by Orcas to win and Hetmyer does exactly what was needed.