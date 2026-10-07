ICC Rankings: Shreyas Iyer soars to No. 7 in T20Is, KL Rahul gains while Virat Kohli displaced to 3rd in ODIs

Shreyas Iyer has received a major boost in the latest ICC T20I rankings while KL Rahul has made gains in the ODI rankings. Virat Kohli, meanwhile has slipped resulting in mixed fortunes for India’s star batters in the latest update.

India's T20I captain Shreyas Iyer has climbed to an impressive seventh position in the most recent ICC T20I batting rankings, his career-high achievement, while ODI captain Shubman Gill maintains his commanding lead in one-day batting rankings.

Iyer delivered a breathtaking performance in Tuesday's series opener against the West Indies in Lucknow, unleashing an unbeaten 102 from just 43 deliveries. His explosive innings, adorned with 10 boundaries and six maximums, powered India's T20 world champions to a dominant eight-wicket victory.

This remarkable display has catapulted Iyer an impressive 18 positions upward to seventh, establishing him as India's third-ranked T20 batter.

Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma hold the first and second positions respectively, with Tilak Varma occupying tenth place. India boasts four batters among the elite top 10, as confirmed by an ICC statement.

Young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has also demonstrated impressive advancement, jumping eight spots to 46th.

West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford has surged 10 positions to 37th following his explosive 56-run knock, while Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz has rocketed 62 places to 48th courtesy of outstanding performances at the Asian Games.

Abrar Ahmed has relinquished his No. 1 standing among T20 bowlers. His performances of none for 29 and one for 29 during the Asian Games semifinal and final proved insufficient to maintain his top ranking.

Afghanistan's leg-spinner Rashid Khan has reclaimed the premier bowling position for the eighth occasion. He has also maintained his No. 1 status considerably longer than any other player.

India's left-arm spinner Axar Patel has jumped 16 positions to seventh after capturing two wickets in each of three consecutive matches over the past week.

In ODI rankings, Gill has solidified his commanding position atop the standings following his unbeaten 223-run innings in the second match against the West Indies in Guwahati.

This innings represented Gill's second ODI double-century and constituted the highest individual score in an ODI run chase. The performance earned him 25 rating points, elevating him to 841 – equaling his career-best rating.

Virat Kohli, the former captain of India's cricket team, has slipped down the rankings from second position to third. Meanwhile, KL Rahul has made an impressive comeback into the top 10, climbing seven spots to secure 10th place following his explosive century during the third ODI match against the West Indies.

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