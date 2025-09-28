Mithun Manhas takes charge as BCCI president: Check out salary, perks and powers of the head of world’s richest cricket board

Mithun Manhas has been chosen as the new president of the BCCI, making him the first individual from Jammu and Kashmir to take on this position after Roger Binny's resignation.

Mithun Manhas, the former captain of Delhi who oversaw Virat Kohli's debut, has been appointed as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Although he has never represented India in international matches, Manhas is set to lead the richest cricket board in the world. He primarily captained the Delhi team while both Virendra Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir were engaged in national duties.

Mithun Manhas BCCI President Salary and Benefits

The position of BCCI president does not come with a fixed salary. It is classified as an "office-bearer" role, which means that the president receives allowances and benefits rather than a regular salary.

According to reports, Manhas will earn approximately $1,000 (around Rs 84,000) daily during overseas tours. His attendance at domestic meetings can yield between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000. The board also offers business-class or first-class travel, accommodations in five-star hotels, and covers expenses related to official duties and travel.

BCCI President Powers

The BCCI president wields significant authority over crucial decisions in Indian cricket. Whether it pertains to team affairs or matters involving the ICC, the BCCI president possesses special powers. This includes overseeing domestic tournaments and managing key international cricket issues in India.

Who is Mithun Manhas?

Born on October 12, 1979, in Jammu and Kashmir, Mithun Manhas established himself in Indian domestic cricket. He was a right-handed batsman, an occasional off-spin bowler, and sometimes served as a wicketkeeper. Over an 18-year first-class career, he participated in 157 matches, amassing 9,714 runs at an average of 46, including 27 centuries and 49 fifties.

Manhas captained Delhi during pivotal seasons, notably when Virat Kohli made his debut. His most significant achievement was leading Delhi to victory in the Ranji Trophy in 2007-08, where he scored 921 runs at an average of 57.56.

In the IPL, Manhas played for Delhi Daredevils (2008–2010), Pune Warriors (2011–2013), and Chennai Super Kings (2014).

Also read| India vs Pakistan: A look back at their last multi-nation final before Asia Cup 2025