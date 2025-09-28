Mithun Manhas appointed as new BCCI president, succeeds Roger Binny

Ex-Delhi cricketer, Mithun Manhas, has officially been appointed as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), following the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on Sunday, September 28.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)on Sunday appointed Mithun Manhas as its new president. The former Ranji Trophy cricketer takes over from veteran cricketer Roger Binny, who recently resigned from the post. The decision was formally announced after Manhas was unanimously elected during the BCCI’s annual general meeting in Mumbai on September 28, 2025.

Rajeev Shukla was declared the vice-president, Devajit Saikia was elected honourable secretary, while Prabhtej Singh Bhatia assumed the role of joint-secretary and A Raghuram Bhat as treasurer. Jaydev Niranjan Shah elected as the sole Member of the Apex Council. Arun Singh Dhumal and M. Khairul Jamal Majumdar were inducted into the Governing Council.

Mithun Manhas had been the frontrunner for the position, overshadowing prominent names like Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh. The top spot has been vacant since Roger Binny stepped down in August. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has been serving as interim president in the meantime.



Who is Mithun Manhas?

Manhas, who has been closely involved in cricket administration, is part of the BCCI-appointed sub-committee that oversees the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association. Born in Jammu, he shifted from Delhi to Jammu & Kashmir in 2015 before retiring the following year. Post-retirement, he has served in several coaching roles, including with Indian Premier League (IPL) teams Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans and also worked as batting consultant with Bangladesh Under-19.

An accomplished domestic cricketer, Manhas featured in 157 first-class matches between 1997 and 2017, amassing 9714 runs. He also played 130 List A games (4126 runs) and 91 T20s (1170 runs), making him one of the most prolific batters in India’s domestic circuit.

Manhas’ name came during an informal meeting in Delhi, which was attended by several key figures, including ICC chairman Jay Shah, Rajeev Shukla, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley and former board secretary Niranjan Shah, as per ESPNcricinfo.