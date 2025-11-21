Mitchell Starc scripts history in Perth, achieves major Ashes record dismissing England's top order

In the first Session of the Perth Test, Mitchell Starc etched his name in history books by dismissing three batters of England's top order.

The much-awaited Ashes 2025-26 kick-started with the Perth Test on Friday. After losing the Toss, Australia came out in the middle to bowl first against England. Aussie's star pacer Mitchell Starc wasted no time and scalped three wickets of the visitors' top order within the first Session of the game. Starc dismissed Zak Crawley and Joe Root for a duck, and sent Ben Duckett back to the dressing room on a score of 21.

With this dismissal, Starc etched his name in history books, becoming the 21st player to touch the 100-wicket mark in the Ashes. Not only this, but he became the first left-arm seamer to achieve this feat in Ashes history.

After the end of the first Session on Day 1, England were 105/4 with Harry Brook and Ben Stokes out in the middle.

AUS vs ENG: Perth Test Day 1

England opted to bat first, and the decision seemingly turned out to be the wrong one for the visitors as Starc removed top-order batters in quick succession. A few minutes after the beginning of the second Session, Ben Stokes also returned back to the dressing room as he was stunned by a magnificent delivery by Starc.

Apart from this, the Optus Stadium also recorded the highest-ever attendance for a Test cricket match in Perth, with 43,591, surpassing the previous record of 32,368 set on Day 2 of the match against India last year.