Mitchell Starc scripts history in Perth, achieves major Ashes record dismissing England's top order

Assam Earthquake Today: 4.7 magnitude quake hits Assam

Bangladesh Earthquake: 5.2 magnitude quake hits Dhaka, adjoining areas

Meet Fatima Bosch, Miss Universe 2025 winner from Mexico who once battled dyslexia and ADHD; THIS answer got her the crown

Miss Universe 2025 Winner Prize Money: How much did Mexico's Fátima Bosch get, what are other benefits, perks?

Kolkata Earthquake: Strong tremors of 5.2 magnitude felt in Kolkata, adjoining areas, Bangladesh

Cyclone Senyar Alert: IMD warns of cyclone formation over Bay of Bengal, heavy rain likely in Andaman and Nicobar islands; fishermen, tourists advised to...

Miss Universe 2025 winner: Mexico's Fatima Bosch gets crowned 74th Miss Universe title, India's Manika Vishwakarma misses top 12 cut

Mirzapur: The Movie: Ali Fazal drops BTS moment with Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu, Jeetendra Kumar; says 'Humaara zara beyt keejiyega'

Girija Oak reveals truth behind Bollywood's on-screen kisses: 'You’re sweating a lot...someone is using...'

CRICKET

Mitchell Starc scripts history in Perth, achieves major Ashes record dismissing England's top order

In the first Session of the Perth Test, Mitchell Starc etched his name in history books by dismissing three batters of England's top order.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 11:03 AM IST

The much-awaited Ashes 2025-26 kick-started with the Perth Test on Friday. After losing the Toss, Australia came out in the middle to bowl first against England. Aussie's star pacer Mitchell Starc wasted no time and scalped three wickets of the visitors' top order within the first Session of the game. Starc dismissed Zak Crawley and Joe Root for a duck, and sent Ben Duckett back to the dressing room on a score of 21.

With this dismissal, Starc etched his name in history books, becoming the 21st player to touch the 100-wicket mark in the Ashes. Not only this, but he became the first left-arm seamer to achieve this feat in Ashes history.

After the end of the first Session on Day 1, England were 105/4 with Harry Brook and Ben Stokes out in the middle.

 

 

AUS vs ENG: Perth Test Day 1

 

England opted to bat first, and the decision seemingly turned out to be the wrong one for the visitors as Starc removed top-order batters in quick succession. A few minutes after the beginning of the second Session, Ben Stokes also returned back to the dressing room as he was stunned by a magnificent delivery by Starc.

 

Apart from this, the Optus Stadium also recorded the highest-ever attendance for a Test cricket match in Perth, with 43,591, surpassing the previous record of 32,368 set on Day 2 of the match against India last year.

 

