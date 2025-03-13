Mitchell Starc praised the 32-year-old star as the key player of the Indian team after their win in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Mitchell Starc had some kind words for the Indian team after their fantastic win in the 2025 Champions Trophy, led by Rohit Sharma. They clinched the title with a victory over New Zealand on Sunday, March 9th. Unfortunately, the experienced Australian fast bowler couldn't join the tournament due to personal reasons, as the reigning World Champions were knocked out by the Men in Blue in the semi-finals.

Starc particularly highlighted KL Rahul's significant impact on India's success. Even though he was moved down to the number six spot in the batting order, Rahul shone brightly, scoring 140 runs across four innings and getting out just once. He proved his mettle in run chases, finishing unbeaten in all three matches. It was especially memorable when the 32-year-old hit a six to seal the win against Bangladesh and played a crucial role in the semi-final, as well as supporting Ravindra Jadeja in the final against New Zealand.

Starc praised Rahul's adaptability and his knack for stepping up in different roles for the team. The two-time Cricket World Cup champion affectionately referred to Rahul as India's "Mr. Fixit," acknowledging his essential contributions to the team's achievements.

"KL Rahul is like Mr Fixit for India - He has opened the batting when asked to, batted at Number 6, Kept, fielded, batted in middle order -- he has done just about everything, he has played vital roles, excited to play alongside him," said Starc on the Fanatics TV Youtube channel.

As the ODI series against England approached, there were some questions about Rahul's role as the team's first-choice wicket-keeper. This doubt surfaced after he was left out of the squad for the third ODI against Sri Lanka in August, paving the way for Rishabh Pant's comeback from injury.

However, Rahul didn't let these concerns get to him. He continued to shine with his outstanding performances for India in the format, finishing the tournament with an impressive average of 140, the highest among Indian batters in an ICC tournament.

His remarkable form was clear right from the beginning, starting with an unbeaten 41 against Bangladesh. Although he didn't get a chance to bat against Pakistan, he was out for 23 against New Zealand in the league stage, which was the only time he lost his wicket. In the high-stakes run-chases against Australia and New Zealand in the semi-final and final, Rahul stayed not out, contributing valuable scores of 42 and 34 respectively.

Starc and Rahul will team up in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season after both were selected by the Delhi Capitals in the Mega auction. The Delhi franchise will begin their season with an intriguing encounter against Rahul's former team, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), on March 24 in Visakhapatnam.

