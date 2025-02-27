In a recent podcast, the Australian fast bowler revealed the real reason behind not playing the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Along with this, he also opened up about the series and the match he is looking for in the coming months. Check out what he said.

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc finally revealed the real reason behind pulling out of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is being held in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates in a hybrid model. Starc was part of the Aussies preliminary squad but when the team of final 15 players were announced he was missing from the list. Cricket Australia said at the time that Starc had withdrawn from the tournament due to personal reasons and they have supported the decision.

Why Starc not playing in CT2025?

Now, Starc has come forward and finally opened up on the decision and provided clarity on why he isn't part of the Australian campaign in the CT2025. While speaking on the Willow Talk, Starc said that the main reason behind not opting to play in the Champions Trophy was to ensure he would be available to feature in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship Final against South Africa, which will take place in London in June.

''There are a few different reasons, some personal views. I had a bit of ankle pain through the Test series, so I just need to get that one right. Obviously, we have the Test final coming up and a West Indies tour after that. There is some IPL cricket as well. The main one at the top of my mind is the Test final. Get my body right, play some cricket in the next couple of months, and then ready to go for the Test final,'' the Australian pacer left-arm pacer said as quoted by ICC.

Remembering previous WTC Final

''I remember (when the World Test Championship was introduced) thinking it doesn't mean much. But we got close to it and missed out, and watching it on TV we wanted to be part of it. Now we find ourselves sitting with a chance to win it for the second time on the trot,'' he added.

Meanwhile, the Australian campaign in the Champions Trophy became interesting after their game against South Africa was washed out in Rawalpindi due to heavy rain, leaving both teams with just one point. However, in their Group B England has been knocked out after facing an embarrassing defeat from Afghanistan.