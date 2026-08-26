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Mitchell Starc dethrones Jasprit Bumrah to claim ICC No. 1 Test bowling ranking for first time

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Mitchell Starc dethrones Jasprit Bumrah to claim ICC No. 1 Test bowling ranking for first time

Jasprit Bumrah has lost the No.1 spot in the ICC Test bowling rankings, with Australia's Mitchell Starc rising to the summit for the first time in his career. Starc's outstanding performances against Bangladesh helped him overtake Bumrah and claim the top position.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 02:36 PM IST

Mitchell Starc dethrones Jasprit Bumrah to claim ICC No. 1 Test bowling ranking for first time
Mitchell Starc (Courtesy: X/cricbuzz)
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Mitchell Starc has taken over the top spot in the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings, pushing Jasprit Bumrah down after his outstanding 10-wicket haul in the second Test against Bangladesh in Mackay. This is the first time Starc has reached number one in his career.

He earned Player of the Match honors in Australia’s innings-and-51-run victory by grabbing 6 wickets for just 12 runs in the first innings, including a wicket with his very first ball and a five-wicket haul in only 22 deliveries. He followed that up with 4 wickets for 39 runs in the second innings. Starc also walked away as Player of the Series, bagging 12 wickets across both Tests.

His performance in Mackay pushed him past Matt Henry and Bumrah by 10 rating points to finally reach the top spot. Until now, his highest ranking had been second, which he first hit after last year’s Boxing Day Test.

Bumrah’s time at the top lasted two months this time. In total, he’s been the world’s number one Test bowler for 697 days, the most for any Indian and 14th-most on record. He wasn’t able to extend that lead as he missed the Test series in Sri Lanka due to a knee injury picked up during England’s ODI series in July.

Right now, Starc leads with 872 points. Bumrah follows with 862, Henry sits at 861. Pat Cummins moved up to fourth after his strong six-wicket performance against Bangladesh.

Ollie Robinson from England also made waves, jumping 15 places to 11th after his eight-wicket haul and Player of the Match showing in England’s innings-and-103-run win over Pakistan in Leeds.

India’s Manav Suthar surged 28 spots to a career-best 48th after taking 10 wickets in a big win over Sri Lanka in Galle. Sri Lanka’s Asitha Fernando and Prabath Jayasuriya both climbed five spots, reaching 15th and 16th.

In batting, Rishabh Pant returned to the top 10 for the first time in a year, climbing to seventh with scores of 39 and 66 in Galle. England’s Harry Brook stays atop the batting list, stretching his gap over teammate Joe Root to 24 rating points. Brook led with 90 runs, while Root's 66 kept them in the top two spots.

Also read| ​Sanjay Manjrekar drags Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into row over Yashasvi Jaiswal’s altercation with Asitha Fernando

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