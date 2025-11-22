Mitchell Starc achieves another major Ashes record, becomes first Aussie in 35 years to...

Mitchell Starc took a total of 10 wickets in two innings of the Perth Test, setting a major Ashes record. Know more about it.

Australia's star pacer Mitchell Starc is on fire in the first Ashes match in Perth, wherein he took a 10-wicket haul against England. With this feat, he became the first Aussie pacer to take a 10-wicket haul in the Ashes in 35 years since the 1990/91 series, when Craig McDermott produced figures of 157/11, which interestingly also came at Perth. After taking a devastating 58/7 in the first innings, Starc dismissed Zak Crawley again in the second innings. Later, he scalped Joe Root and Ben Stokes, taking his count to 10 in two innings.

After Bruce Reid, Starc is only the second left-arm pacer to have a 10-fer for Australia in the Ashes. Bruce played 27 Tests for Australia from 1985 to 1992 and took 113 wickets. Notably, Starc dismissed Stokes for the 11th time in Tests and Root for the 10th time in the format.

AUS vs ENG, Perth Test

England won the Toss and opted to bat first at Perth's Optus Stadium. Batting first, England failed to churn out big scores and were bundled out before the end of the second Session at 172. In reply, the home side also failed to put a lead on the visiting team and was bowled out for 132. On the first day of the Perth Test, a total of 19 wickets fell, 10 of England and nine of Australia.

In the second innings, England posted 164 runs, setting a target of 205 for the home side.