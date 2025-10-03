Mitchell Marsh on verge of scripting history, set to enter elite list in international cricket

After scoring a might 85 against New Zealand in the 1st T20I game earlier this week, the Australian skipper is on the cusp of scripting history on Friday if he manages to score 33 runs more in the next match,

Ahead of the 2nd T20I against New Zealand, Australian skipper and opener Mitchell Marsh is on the cusp of a major career milestone. He is just 33 runs away from breaching the 7,000-run mark in international cricket. Australia defeated New Zealand in the 1st T20I game in the 3-match series by 6 wickets and is set to play the next game on Friday, October 3.

Marsh made his international debut in 2011 and has represented Australia in 216 matches across all formats. In his 14-year-long career, he has scored 6,967 runs at an average of 32.55, which includes seven centuries and 40 half-centuries. Out of these, he has scored the most in the ODIs, with 3,000 runs in 96 matches at an average of 37.03, including four centuries and 20 fifties.

Not only this, he is the fourth-highest run scorer in T20Is for Australia, with 1,884 runs in 74 matches, which he scored at an average of 31.40 and a 137.92 strike rate.

Coming back to the current 3-match T20I series with New Zealand, Marsh scored a mighty 85 off just 43 balls, including five maximums and 9 boundaries. Batting first, the Blackcaps managed to post 181 runs in 20 overs with four wickets in hand. In reply, the Baggy Greens chased down the total in the 17th over with 21 balls to spare.

Australia squad for T20I series vs NZ

Mitchell Marsh (C)

Alex Carey (WK)

Travis Head

Matthew Short

Tim David

Marcus Stoinis

Mitchell Owen

Ben Dwarshuis

Xavier Bartlett

Adam Zampa

Josh Hazlewood

Sean Abbott

Matthew Kuhnemann

Josh Philippe