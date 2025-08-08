Mitchell Marsh confirms Australia's opening pair for T20 World Cup 2026 six months ahead of ICC tournament, they are...

Lokesh Kanagaraj shares plans for his next film with Aamir Khan after Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie: 'He hasn't done...'
CRICKET
Nearly six months ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh has confirmed the opening batting pair for the team, which includes him and India's nemesis...
The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup is set to commence in February 2026 and will be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka. Nearly six months ahead of the ICC tournament, Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh has announced the confirmed opening pair for his team. Before the T20 World Cup, the Baggy Greens will be facing South Africa in a 3-match series, which will kick off on Sunday, August 10. Ahead of the series, Marsh has confirmed that he will be opening the Australian batting order with Travis Head for the first time.
Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head have never opened together for Australia in the T20 format. Even in the 2021 T20 World Cup, which Australia won, Marsh featured one down, and this proved to be a masterstroke for the Men in Yellow. Marsh even went on to become the Player of the Match in the finals against New Zealand.
''It will be myself and Heady up the top for the foreseeable future. Obviously, we have played a lot together, got a great relationship, so we'll start there,'' Marsh told reporters on Friday, as reported by ANI.
For those unversed, Australia have been struggling in finding the best opening pair in the shortest format of the game ever since David Warner had his last dance in the Caribbean World Cup. ''We have spoken about it. We saw that in the Caribbean that he came in earlier than he would normally. His skill set is made for that. The more balls he faces, hopefully the more games he wins for us,'' Marsh added.
Mitchell Marsh (C)
Travis Head
Tim David
Sean Abbott
Nathan Ellis
Ben Dwarshuis
Cameron Green
Josh Inglis
Matt Kuhnemann
Josh Hazlewood
Glenn Maxwell
Mitchell Owen
Matthew Short
Adam Zampa