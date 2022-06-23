Headlines

'Missed school to see you': Virat Kohli fan's banner goes viral during India vs Leicestershire game

Virat Kohli has fans all across the globe and on Thursday, one of Kohli's young fans carried a banner which read he missed school to watch him play.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 01:11 PM IST

The fandom of Virat Kohli knows no boundaries. Despite the fact that he no longers captains team India, Kohli still remains one of the most popular names in world cricket. Ever since the Indian team landed in the UK, multiple pictures of the former Indian skipper with his fans have gone viral on social media. 

On day 1 of the warmup game between Team India and Leicestershire, Kohli hogged the limelight once again as one of his fans carried a banner which garnered a lot of attention. The young fan carried a banner which read that he missed school simply to watch Kohli play. 

READ| India vs Leicestershire: Did Virat Kohli try to emulate Joe Root's bat-balancing act?

The picture of this young fan of Virat Kohli is now going viral all over social media. 

Here's the viral pic:

Kohli meanwhile looked in good touch as he stayed in the middle for quite some time. He came out to bat early in the contest and played some glorious shots, including his famed cover drive. 

The 33-year-old appeared to be heading toward a big total before his inning was cut short as he was trapped leg-before by Roman Walker. Meanwhile, KS Bharat was the star of the show on day 1, as other Indian batters struggled but the youngster scored 70 runs in 111 balls to keep India alive in the contest. 

READ| India vs Leicestershire: Virat Kohli advises Prasidh Krishna, he dismisses Shreyas Iyer on next ball

By stumps on day 1, the visitors had slumped to 246/8, as rain forced the play to end earlier than the scheduled time.

After the end of the warmup game, Team India will take on England in a one-off Test match, which was due to be played last year, but was rescheduled due to Covid. 

