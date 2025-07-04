'Missed 300': Shubman Gill reveals father's unfiltered message after 269-run masterclass against England

Shubman Gill replied to the messages, expressing his appreciation and stating that his father was the reason he began playing cricket.

Indian Test captain Shubman Gill set a remarkable example by scoring a historic double century in the first innings of the second Test against England in Birmingham. Gill’s extensive innings of 387 balls resulted in 269 runs, marking the highest individual Test score by an Indian batsman on English soil, surpassing Sunil Gavaskar’s previous record of 221 set in 1979.

The 25-year-old hit 30 fours and three sixes, forming a vital 203-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (89 off 137 balls) for the sixth wicket, as the hosts amassed an impressive total of 587 runs after being asked to bat first.

The Indian captain’s performance left spectators in awe of his exceptional batting skills, as he broke a total of 13 records during his innings. However, Gill’s father was not completely satisfied with his son’s marathon effort, as he fell short of a triple century by 31 runs.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on their official X handle featuring Shubman Gill, in which he mentioned that while his father was proud of his achievement, he also lamented the missed opportunity to secure a triple hundred.

Gill expressed that when it comes to his cricketing journey, the opinions of his father and his close childhood friend, with whom he practiced, are what matter most to him regarding his batting.

“Well played, I enjoyed watching your batting, and my heart was at peace. You were batting like in your U-16 and U-19 days — I felt very proud,” Gill’s father said in a voice message.

“Felt amazing watching you bat, keep going, God bless you,” said his mother.

“It means a lot coming from him. But he also told me I missed my triple century. Hopefully, we'll end this match on a great note,” Gill revealed.

Following a performance that included 30 fours and three sixes, Gill achieved his highest score in Test cricket. Later that day, India managed to limit England to 77/3, thanks to Akash Deep (2/36) and Mohammed Siraj (1/21), while the hosts continued to trail by 510 runs.

