'Miss you Warnie': Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, RR-KKR lead wishes on Shane Warne's birth anniversary

Sachin Tendulkar shares throwback pic with Warnie on his birth anniversary

If not for his shocking demise at the age of 52 earlier this year, legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne would have turned 53 on Tuesday. Warne had passed away after suffering a heart attack on Thailand's Koh Samui island.

Despite the best efforts of those around him at the time, 'Warnie' as he was fondly called couldn't be saved and was declared dead by the time he was taken to the hospital.

One the greatest ever spinners to have played the Gentleman's Game, Warne had racked up a tally of 708 Test wickets from 145 games, while he also amassed 293 wickets from 194 ODIs. Apart from his heroics with the Australian side, he had famously led an underdog Rajasthan Royals (RR) side to their maiden IPL championship back in 2008.

A legacy gives you a perspective on what's important.



It is about the richness of an individual's life, including what they accomplished and the impact they had on people and places.



Shane’s Legacy will live on.



Happy birthday - always in our hearts pic.twitter.com/qL5NPIZnUk — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 12, 2022

On Warne's 53rd birthday anniversary, the cricketing fraternity united in their wishes as they remembered him with Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Warne's beloved Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) among those who paid their tributes.

"Thinking of you on your birthday Warnie! Gone too soon. Had so many memorable moments with you. Will cherish them forever mate," wrote Sachin on his Twitter handle, while sharing a throwback picture with Warne

Thinking of you on your birthday Warnie!

Gone too soon. Had so many memorable moments with you.

Will cherish them forever mate. pic.twitter.com/0a2xqtccNg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 13, 2022

Yuvraj Singh also remembered Warnie on his 53rd birth anniversary, as he wrote, "Fondly remembering this great legend on his birth anniversary! A man who defined class and accuracy on the pitch through his zest for perfection! May you shine the brightest wherever you are mate."

Fondly remembering this great legend on his birth anniversary!



A man who defined class and accuracy on the pitch through his zest for perfection!



May you shine the brightest wherever you are mate#HappyBirthdayShaneWarne @ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/f9qupBkuTg — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 13, 2022

Elsewhere, Rajasthan Royals posted a collage of adjectives in Warne's praise, with his picture in the famous blue shirt. "Miss you, Warnie," read the caption of RR's tribute.

Kolkata Knight Riders also remembered the 'great' on his birth anniversary while sharing a pic of their former skipper Sourav Ganguly with the Aussie legend.

Remembering the Shane Warne on his birth anniversary! pic.twitter.com/PZJzaGKQnA — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 13, 2022

Warne called time on his illustrious career back in 2013, after playing for various T20 franchises around the globe.