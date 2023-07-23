Headlines

Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of capital, Yamuna crosses danger mark again

'Bheek maango andolan': Man upset with Ajay Devgn begs for money for him on Nasik street, says 'stop being part of...'

Meet India's second-richest mining billionaire with Rs 1,36,100 crore net worth, know about his business empire

IND vs WI: Miss World Trinidad & Tobago meets Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan, pics go viral

PM Modi likely to inaugurate redeveloped Pragati Maidan complex on July 26; see pics here

India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 4 Live: India eyes early breakthrough as Athanaze-Holder help WI post 229/5

BTS' Jungkook Reveals Why He Feels More Pressure While Performing Solo Than With Members

'Bheek maango andolan': Man upset with Ajay Devgn begs for money for him on Nasik street, says 'stop being part of...'

7 best films based on Kargil War

Chola to Gupta: 10 Richest empires of ancient India

Cricketers who got married in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

BTS' Jungkook Reveals Why He Feels More Pressure While Performing Solo Than With Members

Heavy Rains Cause Flood-like Situation In Gujarat And Maharashtra

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

'Bheek maango andolan': Man upset with Ajay Devgn begs for money for him on Nasik street, says 'stop being part of...'

Kundali Bhagya actress Akanksha Juneja duped of Rs 30,000 while ordering food: 'The person asked me...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz, Jad Hadid evicted from show? Here's what we know

Cricket

IND vs WI: Miss World Trinidad & Tobago meets Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan, pics go viral

The delightful encounter quickly gained traction on various social media platforms, with pictures and videos of the occasion going viral.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

The Indian cricket team is currently relishing their time in the picturesque Caribbean islands as they engage in a comprehensive series against the West Indies. During the second Test match against the hosts, a fortunate group of players had the privilege of interacting with Ache Abrahams, the Miss World Trinidad & Tobago. 

The delightful encounter quickly gained traction on various social media platforms, with pictures and videos of the occasion going viral. Abrahams herself graciously shared a selection of these captivating moments on her official Instagram account, while fan accounts dedicated to a few Indian cricketers also eagerly spread the joy by sharing these delightful visuals with their followers.

Abrahams had the incredible opportunity to engage with talented individuals such as Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill. She even captured a memorable moment by sharing a picture with this promising trio from the Indian team.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Abrahams wrote: "It was such a pleasure getting to meet the great players from Team India right here in sweet T&T! @ishankishan23 @yashasvijaiswal28 @shubmangill It's beautiful to see the passion that India and T&T share for cricket. I shared my excitement with them about my first time going to India later this year for @missworld counting down the days. Namaste India!"

In the second Test match, India strengthened their position with two crucial wickets taken by Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj. Meanwhile, the West Indies displayed commendable determination in their efforts to overcome a significant deficit of runs by the end of day three at Port of Spain. At the close of day three, the West Indies stood at 229/5, with Alick Athanaze (37*) and Jason Holder (11*) remaining unbeaten.

In the first innings, India's total reached 438 before being bowled out. The team's success was attributed to Virat's century (121) and the fifties scored by skipper Rohit Sharma (80), Yashasvi Jaiswal (57), Ravindra Jadeja (61), and Ravichandran Ashwin (56). 

READ| This star player to captain Team India in T20I series vs Ireland; it's not Hardik Pandya

