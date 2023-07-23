IND vs WI: Miss World Trinidad & Tobago meets Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan, pics go viral

The delightful encounter quickly gained traction on various social media platforms, with pictures and videos of the occasion going viral.

The Indian cricket team is currently relishing their time in the picturesque Caribbean islands as they engage in a comprehensive series against the West Indies. During the second Test match against the hosts, a fortunate group of players had the privilege of interacting with Ache Abrahams, the Miss World Trinidad & Tobago.

The delightful encounter quickly gained traction on various social media platforms, with pictures and videos of the occasion going viral. Abrahams herself graciously shared a selection of these captivating moments on her official Instagram account, while fan accounts dedicated to a few Indian cricketers also eagerly spread the joy by sharing these delightful visuals with their followers.

Abrahams had the incredible opportunity to engage with talented individuals such as Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill. She even captured a memorable moment by sharing a picture with this promising trio from the Indian team.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Abrahams wrote: "It was such a pleasure getting to meet the great players from Team India right here in sweet T&T! @ishankishan23 @yashasvijaiswal28 @shubmangill It's beautiful to see the passion that India and T&T share for cricket. I shared my excitement with them about my first time going to India later this year for @missworld counting down the days. Namaste India!"

In the second Test match, India strengthened their position with two crucial wickets taken by Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj. Meanwhile, the West Indies displayed commendable determination in their efforts to overcome a significant deficit of runs by the end of day three at Port of Spain. At the close of day three, the West Indies stood at 229/5, with Alick Athanaze (37*) and Jason Holder (11*) remaining unbeaten.

In the first innings, India's total reached 438 before being bowled out. The team's success was attributed to Virat's century (121) and the fifties scored by skipper Rohit Sharma (80), Yashasvi Jaiswal (57), Ravindra Jadeja (61), and Ravichandran Ashwin (56).

