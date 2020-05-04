'Miss being called tilli from behind the stumps': Yuzvendra Chahal shares never before seen photo with 'legend' MS Dhoni

Team India bowler Yuzvendra Chahal recently shared a throwback photograph of him with veteran wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni saying that he misses 'being called tilli from behind the stumps'.

Chahal took to social media to share a picture with Dhoni and captioned the post: "Miss being called tilli from behind the stumps by the legend..!!"

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released an official order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4. This allowed the migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded all across the nation to get back home by special trains.

When the comes to the 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to suspend until further notice, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 39,000-mark on Saturday, while the death toll topped the 1,300-mark as well.

HERE IS THE PHOTO: