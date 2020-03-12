Ministry of External Affairs advises organizers to call-off IPL 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has advised against conducting the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday (March 12) due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

However, the ministry also added that the final decision lies with organizers.

"I think it is for the organizers to decide whether to go ahead with it or not. Our advice would be to not do it at this time but if they want to go ahead, it is their decision," the MEA official said.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the effect of #coronavirus on IPL: I think it is for the organizers to decide whether to go ahead with it or not. Our advice would be to not do it at this time but if they want to go ahead, it is their decision. pic.twitter.com/qFlpsrxU0D — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2020

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its impact in India as well. With over 70 cases in the country, many sporting events have either been canceled or postponed.

According to the recent reports from earlier today, the cash-rich tournament is now set for a massive set-back after a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official told AFP on Thursday (March 12) the governing body is keen for the start of the tournament even if it means the game are played in audienceless stadiums.

“We are keen to start the IPL on time even if it means without crowds,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by AFP.

Also read BCCI official claims IPL 2020 will be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus outbreak: Report

“It could be TV-only as it is a medical emergency and we can do nothing about that,” the source added.

The opening match is set to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

On March 10, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was been filed at the Madras High Court appealing to cancel the 2020 season of the IPL.

Advocate G Alex Benziger filed a PIL and the appeal likely to come up before a division bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Krishnan Ramaswamy on March 12.

"As on date, as per the website of the World Health Organisation, there was no specific medicine or to prevent or to treat the COVID-19," the petitioner said.