'Mind appears bit cluttered': R Ashwin breaks down CSK’s problems as Ruturaj Gaikwad continues to underperform

Ravichandran Ashwin analyzed Chennai Super Kings’ struggles and suggested that skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is under immense pressure, with his mind appearing cluttered as the team continues to battle inconsistent performances.

Chennai Super Kings came up just short, losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in the Southern Derby. After the match, Ravichandran Ashwin weighed in on the growing pressure Ruturaj Gaikwad faces as captain. Ashwin said the young skipper is really feeling the heat, especially with CSK stumbling through another poor run of form.

“It was the best chance for him to score runs. He didn’t need to take risks or score at a fast pace because of the way Ayush Mhatre started. They were running away with the Powerplay."

“It was right there for Ruturaj to take some time, score some runs, and come back into form. After Ayush Mhatre’s wicket, Ruturaj got a very good ball, it’s not easy to beat him on the pull. I just feel he is under immense pressure, and his mind appears to be a bit cluttered,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers’ bowling coach Varun Aaron didn’t hold back his praise for Eshan Malinga. He called Malinga underrated and pointed out how well he’s bowled since the start of the season, especially when the ball reverses toward the death overs. Aaron thinks Malinga’s got the tools—a sharp bouncer, a solid yorker, and enough speed to trouble just about anyone. He sees him as a genuine T20 threat and believes Malinga can lead the attack for both SRH and, eventually, Sri Lanka.

The loss was CSK's fourth in six games, so you can imagine the frustration building up for them as they try to steady their season.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals managed a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 26th match. Chasing 176, Tristan Stubbs held his nerve and finished unbeaten on 60, with KL Rahul chipping in a handy 57. David Miller stole the show in the final over, blasting two sixes and a boundary to wrap up a tight win for Delhi.

Cheteshwar Pujara gave Miller some well-deserved credit for his match-winning knock. He pointed out how DC were really under pressure, but Miller’s first six against Shepherd flipped the game on its head. That big hit settled things down for him, and Pujara knows Miller must have had some demons from earlier matches where he couldn’t quite finish it. Still, with Stubbs alongside him and DC needing runs in the last over against RCB’s sixth bowler, Miller backed himself and sealed the deal. It was confident, experienced batting—just what the team needed.

Ashwin, speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Google Search AI Mode Match Centre Live,’ stressed that Ruturaj Gaikwad had a golden chance to get some runs, especially since Ayush Mhatre gave CSK such a strong start in the Powerplay. Ashwin felt Gaikwad didn’t need to force things, but after Mhatre got out, Ruturaj got a tough delivery and it’s clear his mind is crowded right now.

Aaron, on the other hand, just couldn’t stop talking about how well Malinga is bowling. He touched on Malinga’s pace, his bouncers and yorkers, and the well-rounded skill set that makes him such an asset.

And Pujara rounded things off with his thoughts on Miller’s clutch performance, saying that once DC knew RCB would be forced to bowl their sixth option at the end, they just waited patiently—and finished the game in style.

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