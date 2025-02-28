Adding one more feather to his hat, Virat Kohli is set to add another milestone to his illustrious career. Kohli will enter into an elite list of international players when he plays the match against New Zealand this Sunday.

Virat Kohli is set to add another jewel to his crown when he enters the Dubai International Stadium to play against New Zealand on Sunday. The match will be Kohli's 300 One Day International (ODI). With this match, Kohli will enter the elite list of players who have played 300 ODI for their teams. He will be the 22nd international and seventh Indian player to feature in 300 ODI games. Currently, Kohli has equalled the record of legendary Brian Lara's record of 299 ODI matches. Check out the list of players who are ahead of Virat Kohli in the list of most ODI matches played.

Most matches in career in ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 463

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 448

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 445

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 404

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 398

Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) - 378

Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 375

Wasim Akram (Pakistan) - 356

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (India) - 350

Muttiah Muralidaran (Sri Lanka) - 350

Rahul Dravid (India) - 344

Mohammad Azharuddin (India) - 334

T Dilshan (Sri Lanka) - 330

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 328

Steve Waugh (Australia) - 325

Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka) - 322

Sourav Ganguly (India) - 311

Aravinda de Silva (Sri Lanka) - 308

Yuvraj Singh (India) - 304

Shaun Pollock (South Africa) - 303

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 301

Meanwhile, Team India is all set to lock horns with New Zealand this Sunday in Dubai. The match will not impact semi-final qualifications in Group A, as both teams have already progressed to the next round. The match will only decide, which team will top Group A and face Group B's number 2 team. Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates on Champions Trophy 2025.