Rohit Sharma, not only restored Team India's greatness in the white-ball cricket with ICC Champions Trophy 2025 win, but also etched a few historic records to his name. Check it out here.

Rohit Sharma, on Sunday, not only added another ICC trophy to Team India's cabinet but also shattered several ODI records. With the win against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final, Rohit Sharma broke Mahendra Singh Dhoni's (MSD) historic world record of winning the most consecutive ICC matches as skipper. Now, Rohit has 13 consecutive wins in the ICC tournament, a record which was previously held by MSD. In the last three ICC events, starting from the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup, Rohit has 23 wins in 24 matches as captain, with only one loss being in the Finals of the 2023 World Cup against Australia.

Rohit's victorious ride in ICC events

The win against the Kiwis in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 became Rohit's 13th consecutive win as a captain in ICC tournaments, surpassing MSD's record of 12 wins. His victorious run began in the T20 World Cup 2024, where the Men in Blue remained unbeaten and clinched all 8-matches including the Final game against South Africa. Continuing the similar triumphant performance, Rohit Sharma-led Indian side won all five of its games in the recently concluded CT2025 including the Final game against New Zealand, taking the total count to 13 straight wins in ICC events.

Talking about MSD's record of 12 back-to-back victories, began with the 2012 T20 World Cup with two wins, to five matches in the Champions Trophy 2013 and 2014 T20 World Cup respectively.

List of Indian captains with most consecutive wins in ICC tournaments:

Rohit Sharma - 13 matches

Mahendra Singh Dhoni - 12 matches

Rohit Sharma - 10 matches

Sourav Ganguly - 8 matches

Mahendra Singh Dhoni - 7 matches

Rohit restored Team India's greatness in the white-ball game with two ICC trophies in a span of less than 9 months.