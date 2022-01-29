IPL 2022: Mikyo Dorji, only player from Bhutan to register for auction, pens down advice received from MS Dhoni

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a tournament where young budding talents get recognition and the same could happen to the young lad from Bhutan - Mikyo Dorji. The cricketer, who was the only player from Bhutan to register for the IPL auctions, has now shared a valuable lesson that he has learnt from the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Dorji took to his Instagram account and posted a photo of himself with Dhoni and also shared the lesson that he learnt from the wicketkeeper-batter. According to the post, Dhoni had advised Dorji to keep things simple and focus more on the process and not on the result and also want him to enjoy the game and not take too much pressure.

"Keep it simple. Focus more on the process and less on the results. If you get the process right you will get the result. And enjoy, don't take too much pressure. Ever since the great MS Dhoni gave me this piece of advice, it has always stuck with me,” read the post from Mikyo Dorji about the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper.

Talking about the cash-rich tournament, Dorji added that featuring in the IPL is his ultimate dream and said that he was the only player from Bhutan to register for the IPL auctions. Dorji stated that his name might not make it to the final list of players once it is trimmed.

"Playing in the IPL is an ultimate dream for me. People saw that there was one player in the auction list from Bhutan and my friends started calling me. But they don't know (laughs) that this is just the initial round, and the names are going to be shortlisted further. If I am honest to myself, my name will not be there in the main list after it is trimmed. Anyways, just registering is a big deal for Bhutan," Dorji had said according to The Indian Express.

As for MS Dhoni, he was recently retained by CSK ahead of the mega-auction for a sum of INR 12 Crores. The auction will take place in February and leaving the retained and drafted player, all will be going under the hammer.