'Prior to the auction, we reached out to DK..': Mike Hesson reveals why RCB signed Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik

Every year, IPL gives Indian cricket a few youngsters who offer great promise for the future. Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik were arguably the standout performer in IPL 2022, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Avesh Khan the season before, but Dinesh Karthik proved that IPL is a stage for the veteran players as well.

Karthik, who used to be a part of the commentary team for India's matches in 2021, would go on to make a stunning comeback in the Indian side and he has also been selected in India's Asia Cup 2022 squad.

The 37-year-old took upon himself the finisher's role for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as he scored 330 runs in 16 matches, with a staggering strike rate of 183.33. With an average of 55, he was among the best performers earlier this year, and such was the impact that DK was subsequently handed another opportunity to don the Indian jersey.

Karthik again grabbed that opportunity with both hands and gave an excellent account of himself in subsequent games for India. RCB also deserve credit for this incredible turnaround, as they took a bold call by backing the Tamil Nadu batsman.

Speaking to TOI, RCB’s director of cricketing operations, Mike Hesson opened up on why the franchise decided took the brave call of taking a punt on the old war-horse.

"DK came from the wilderness. We talked about giving clear directions and roles. So, he could plan with some real purpose. The results are there for everyone to see, not just in the IPL but for the Indian side as well. Prior to the auction, we reached out to DK and realised he was highly motivated to come and do well," said Hesson.

He further continued, "He wanted to come on board and push his case to play for India with a specific role. Once we knew he was a highly motivated player who wanted to do better, work incredibly hard and we needed a finisher, we both came on board. We gave him a lot of clarity on the role we wanted him to play and told him, this is one role we want you to be an expert at."

DK will next be seen in action in the Asia Cup when India face off against their arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, August 28.