Miffed with Asia Cup final loss, Bangladeshi fans hack Virat Kohli's website

A Bangladesh hacking group has put pictures in India cricket captain Virat Kohli's official website.

The group that calls itself the Cyber Security and Intelligence (CSI), hacked into Kohli's official website on Saturday to protest against 'unfair decision by the umpire in the Asia Cup finals', Dhaka Tribune reported.

In the final, centurian Liton Das was stumped by India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni, but Bangladeshi fans weren't happy with the decision, saying that it was too close. Das had at the time made 121 of 117 deliveries and had he gone on to carry his bat, could have ensured Bangladesh won comfortably.

The hacker group, however, hacked into Kohli's website, despite that the Indian captain did not play the tournament. They have placed three pictures on the page, questioning the ICC and the Indian cricket team and even asked if they were 'playing a gentleman's game'.

India defeated Bangladesh by three wickets in a nail-biting last ball encounter to bag the Asia Cup title at the Dubai International Stadium.

After being asked to bat first by India, Bangladesh could only manage to post 222 at the scoreboard thanks to opener Liton Das' thunderous 121 runs from just 117 balls. However, no other player in the Bangladesh side could manage to play long inning - Mehidy Hasan Miraz (32) and Soumya Sarkar (33) - as most of them fall flat in front of the power-packed Indian bowling lineup.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav led the Indian bowling lineup with three wickets for just 45 runs. He was provided strong support by Kedar Jadhav (2/41), Yuzvendra Chahal (1/31) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/39).

India didn't get off to a flying start this time as Dhawan (15) got out at the score of 35. He was followed by Ambati Rayudu, who only managed to add two runs before falling off to Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza at the score of 46.

India's stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma (48), MS Dhoni (36) and Dinesh Karthik (37) later took India close to the target, however, none of them could manage to stay for a longer time.

After Kedar Jadhav got retired hurt at the score of 5/167, it was a small yet highly needful partnership between Ravindra Jadeja (23) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (21) that brought momentum towards the Indian side. But, soon after the two got out, Jadhav was forced to make a comeback in the game and guide India to victory with the help of tail-ender Kuldeep Yadav.