Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke, in a recent interview, exuded confidence in Team India in winning the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 by defeating Aussies in the finals. He believes that Rohit Sharma-led team is likely to qualify for the finals and win the tournament. He also said that India have an advantage of playing only a single ground throughout the tournament, Dubai International Stadium.

Clarke feels India will win CT2025

In a talk with RevSportz, Clarke said, ''I think Australia will be in the final and I think they’ll be playing India. I want Australia to win, but I actually think India is going to win the Champions Trophy. I think they’re the best, they’re the number one team in the world at the moment. The fact they’re playing in the conditions in Dubai where if they do make the final, that’s where the final will be. Their team really suits those conditions. Three wonderful spinners, in conditions that are probably a little bit slower-paced than Pakistan. So I think it’ll be Australia-India final and I think India will win by one run.''

Clarke on Australia's batting and bowling

Talking about Australia's batting and bowling side, he added, ''I’m not surprised that Australia are playing the way they’re playing. I think our batting has a lot of experience. It’s just our bowling — because we’re missing (Mitchell) Starc, (Josh) Hazelwood and (Pat) Cummins — that is a little bit less experienced. But a lot of these guys have all played a certain amount of games for Australia in the lead-up to this tournament. I think they’ve been waiting for an opportunity, to be honest. I think we’re certainly good enough to make the final.''

Meanwhile, Team India is set to face New Zealand in its third and final league game in Dubai on Sunday. The winner of the game will end up in the top spot of Group A and will face the number 2 team from the other group. On the other hand, Australia and Afghanistan's match for two points has been abandoned, leading the yellow side through to the semis.