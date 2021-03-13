Headlines

'Be selfish': Michael Vaughan's clear message to Indian skipper Virat Kohli

One major cause of concern for the hosts in the first T20I was the form of Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 13, 2021, 12:43 PM IST

The English side made a strong comeback after the Test series loss as they defeated India in the first T20I at Ahmedabad. England restricted the Indians for just 124 and the visitors chased it down with 8 wickets to spare.

While there were a lot of takeaways from the clash, one major cause of concern for the hosts was the form of Indian skipper Virat Kohli

The batting legend once again failed and departed for a five-ball duck. In a bid to clear the infield, Kohli took the aerial route, but could only manage to hit the ball straight down the throat of Chris Jordan at mid-off.

Talking about the same, former England skipper Michael Vaughan said how he feels Kohli should approach his innings. Vaughan said that if India wants to win the T20 World Cup, Kohli has to become a little more selfish. 

"For India to get those big scores, be really effective, and go on to win the T20 World Cup, it will serve the team better if Virat is just a little bit selfish. A little bit more selfish in the first few deliveries gives himself ten balls to get in. Even if he leaves out 3-4 balls in that, you know a couple of boundaries, and he will be on his way," Vaughan said in a chat with Cricbuzz.

Vaughan added that he is not concerned with Kohli's batting as he does not look out of form. He stated that something in Kohli's mind might not be right. 

"I never get concerned with Virat's batting because he never looks, in terms of movements, that he is out of form. But something will be triggering in that mind that is quite not right at the minute, but he's only 10-15 balls away from being back to the Virat Kohli we know. He just doesn't have to take too many risks too soon when he goes out there in the middle," concluded Vaughan.

