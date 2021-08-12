Trending#

No R Ashwin? Michael Vaughan and netizens question Indian team's playing XI against England in 2nd Test

The last time India played a Test match at Lord's in 2018, R Ashwin was the highest scorer with 29 & 33 runs in the two innings respectively.


R Ashwin

, File Photo

Written By

Edited By

Karen Noronha

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Aug 12, 2021, 03:54 PM IST

While all knew Shardul Thakur would be missing the 2nd Test after news of his injury was out, many expected Ravichandran Ashwin to be part of the squad. However, at the toss of the 2nd Test, skipper Virat Kohli said Ishant Sharma has been added to replace Thakur.

Interestingly, the last time India played a Test match at Lord's in 2018, R Ashwin was the highest scorer with 29 & 33 runs in the two innings respectively. India had scored 107 in the 1st Innings while in the 2nd Innings, they scored 130. The host nation had won that match by an innings & 159 runs

Soon after, netizens started questioning the selection and even former England cricket Michael Vaughan also expressed his displeasure with India's playing XI.

According to Vaughan, he said India did not pick the right team. He tweeted, "Feels like England have picked the right team & India haven't … Ashwin should have played for India to give them more Batting plus his quality bowling … He bowls well in all conditions … Perfect bowling day … Feels like a wickets day … #ENGvIND".

Soon netizens also joined in asking why was Ashwin kept out.

As for the clash, England won the toss and opted to field first. England has made three changes as Hameed came in for Crawley, Wood for Broad, and Ali for Lawrence. 

As for now, the covers are again back as the rain started pouring in as soon as the players reached the field.