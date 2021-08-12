No R Ashwin? Michael Vaughan and netizens question Indian team's playing XI against England in 2nd Test

While all knew Shardul Thakur would be missing the 2nd Test after news of his injury was out, many expected Ravichandran Ashwin to be part of the squad. However, at the toss of the 2nd Test, skipper Virat Kohli said Ishant Sharma has been added to replace Thakur.

Interestingly, the last time India played a Test match at Lord's in 2018, R Ashwin was the highest scorer with 29 & 33 runs in the two innings respectively. India had scored 107 in the 1st Innings while in the 2nd Innings, they scored 130. The host nation had won that match by an innings & 159 runs

Soon after, netizens started questioning the selection and even former England cricket Michael Vaughan also expressed his displeasure with India's playing XI.

According to Vaughan, he said India did not pick the right team. He tweeted, "Feels like England have picked the right team & India haven't … Ashwin should have played for India to give them more Batting plus his quality bowling … He bowls well in all conditions … Perfect bowling day … Feels like a wickets day … #ENGvIND".

Feels like England have picked the right team & India haven’t … Ashwin should have played for India to give them more Batting plus his quality bowling … He bowls well in all conditions … Perfect bowling day … Feels like a wickets day … #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 12, 2021

Soon netizens also joined in asking why was Ashwin kept out.

Ashwin watching Moeen Ali and Jadeja play at Lord's pic.twitter.com/iaPic46O3W — The Joker (@Joker122018) August 12, 2021

Wonder how many times has a bowler who has picked 400+ Test wickets benched twice in an away Test. R Ashwin also hit a hundred v England recently in the Chennai Test this year. Has 5 Test tons. Let's hope India do well & an extra spinner isn't missed in the 4th innings! — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 12, 2021

well said.. @ashwinravi99 should be in the team in any condition. @BCCI needs to make Ashwin the captain of Indian test team from next series.. https://t.co/lRGl3zQW3W — INDRAJIT SEN (@INDRAJIT8408) August 12, 2021

It's more embarrassing moment for @ashwinravi99 to getting dropped by Kohli though he is No 2 bowler. Time for him to get release from the Indian team and play County where he gets red carpet welcome. #LordsTest #ENGvsIND #Ashwin #Kohli pic.twitter.com/YzDWqwFCup — Roshan Agrawal (Neeraj Chopra fan account) (@CalmDevta) August 12, 2021

No Ashwin!!!! Pitch looks fine. Lord’s will spin by day 4. 4 number 11s. Poor selection. Correct in first test but not here #ENGvsIND — Cricketconsciousness (@Manya23140234) August 12, 2021

As for the clash, England won the toss and opted to field first. England has made three changes as Hameed came in for Crawley, Wood for Broad, and Ali for Lawrence.

As for now, the covers are again back as the rain started pouring in as soon as the players reached the field.