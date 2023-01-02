Search icon
Michael Neser's stunning catch outside boundary ropes in BBL goes viral, leaves Twitterati in awe

Michael Neser completed a brilliant catch during a recent BBL match that left fans perplexed and many wondered how Jordan Silk was given out.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 09:57 AM IST

Michael Neser's catch left Twitteratti in awe

The Big Bash League (BBL) rarely disappoints fans, as it guarantees entertainment and thrill. During a recent match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers in BBL 2022-23, Michael Neser grabbed a sensational catch which left Twitterati divided. 

The Heat won the match by 15 runs eventually but it was Neser's sublime catch that turned the contest on its head. 

The incident took place in the penultimate over of the Sixers' humungous chase of 225 runs. Neser dismissed Jordan Silk for 41 runs while trying to clear the fence, the latter was adjudged out after the former's athletic displays near the rope. 

Having smashed three boundaries and two sixes, Silk's knock ended abruptly due to Neser's quick thinking. 

The fielder sent the ball up in the air, after taking the catch but his body was going out through momentum. Neser then crossed the boundary rope, and juggled the ball in the air once again, making no contact with the ground, before coming inside the rope to complete the catch inside the play area. 

The effort of Neser's catch went viral on social media in no time with fans divided by the rule, as many lauded the player for his athleticism, while others questioned the existing rules. 

Watch: 

As per the rules laid by Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), Law 19.5.2 states: "A fielder who is not in contact with the ground is considered to be grounded beyond the boundary if his/her final contact with the ground, before his/her first contact with the ball after it has been delivered by the bowler, was not entirely within the boundary."

