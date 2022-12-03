Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Michael Hussey names potential player who can replace MS Dhoni as captain of CSK in future

CSK batting coach Mike Hussey has dropped a major hint that opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad could be the one to take the mantle from Dhoni.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 02:37 PM IST

Michael Hussey names potential player who can replace MS Dhoni as captain of CSK in future
Michael Hussey and Ruturaj Gaikwad

MS Dhoni, the legendary captain, who has led Chennai Super Kings to four IPL titles, is on the brink of retirement from all forms of cricket.

READ: India missed the trick by not using leg spinner in the T20I World Cup: Moeen Ali

Earlier Dhoni had revealed at the end of the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League his desire to bid adieu while playing at Chepauk. And now, since the home and away format returning, it will give him a chance to say 'Thank You' to his fans from his den Chepauk. 

With the experiment with Ravindra Jadeja failing last year as his captaincy stint lasted just eight games before Dhoni was back in the top job, CSK will be in the hunt for a new captain ahead of the 2024 season. 

CSK batting coach Mike Hussey has dropped a major hint that opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad could be the one to take the mantle from Dhoni and pointed out similarities between Giakwad and Dhoni.

"He obviously watches Dhoni very closely. And the other impressive thing about him is he picks up things that other players don’t pick up that quickly. He is a self-made cricketer and obviously you need help along the way and he is quite good at picking up new things from other players,"

He added: “I’m not sure what the plans for the future at CSK, but like Dhoni, he is very calm. He is actually very calm when it comes to handling the pressure like Dhoni and he is a very good reader of the game and as I said earlier, he is very observant and I think people are drawn to him because of his nature, character and personality and they like being around him. He has got some excellent leadership qualities,"

READ: Explainer: Why was Japan's controversial 2nd goal against Spain allowed by VAR?

Talking about Ruturak Gaikwad, the youngster is in some tremendous form off-lately as he registered a century in the Quater-final, semi-final, and final of the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy and impressed one and all with his batting heroics. He slammed four hundred from five innings including a double century to finish with 660 runs at an astounding average of 220.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon
Check out these 5 effective herbs to keep you safe during this cold season
Earth's sixth mass extinction event underway? Scientists predict how, when it will occur
Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 532 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.