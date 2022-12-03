Michael Hussey names potential player who can replace MS Dhoni as captain of CSK in future

Michael Hussey and Ruturaj Gaikwad

MS Dhoni, the legendary captain, who has led Chennai Super Kings to four IPL titles, is on the brink of retirement from all forms of cricket.

Earlier Dhoni had revealed at the end of the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League his desire to bid adieu while playing at Chepauk. And now, since the home and away format returning, it will give him a chance to say 'Thank You' to his fans from his den Chepauk.

With the experiment with Ravindra Jadeja failing last year as his captaincy stint lasted just eight games before Dhoni was back in the top job, CSK will be in the hunt for a new captain ahead of the 2024 season.

CSK batting coach Mike Hussey has dropped a major hint that opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad could be the one to take the mantle from Dhoni and pointed out similarities between Giakwad and Dhoni.

"He obviously watches Dhoni very closely. And the other impressive thing about him is he picks up things that other players don’t pick up that quickly. He is a self-made cricketer and obviously you need help along the way and he is quite good at picking up new things from other players,"

He added: “I’m not sure what the plans for the future at CSK, but like Dhoni, he is very calm. He is actually very calm when it comes to handling the pressure like Dhoni and he is a very good reader of the game and as I said earlier, he is very observant and I think people are drawn to him because of his nature, character and personality and they like being around him. He has got some excellent leadership qualities,"

Talking about Ruturak Gaikwad, the youngster is in some tremendous form off-lately as he registered a century in the Quater-final, semi-final, and final of the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy and impressed one and all with his batting heroics. He slammed four hundred from five innings including a double century to finish with 660 runs at an astounding average of 220.