Michael Clarke removed as commentator for IND vs AUS Test series after public brawl with girlfriend

Michael Clarke's commentary contract for India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy has reportedly been revoked by the BCCI following the former Australian captain's public altercation with his girlfriend, Jade Yarborough.

Last week, videos of the altercation during their holiday in Noosa, Queensland, went viral on social media. The footage showed Yarborough accusing Clarke of infidelity and even slapping him. This incident has resulted in the BCCI taking swift action and canceling Clarke's commentary contract.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, Clarke has been replaced by several former Australian cricketers in the commentary panel for the upcoming tour, which includes four Tests and three ODIs.

Mark Waugh will be part of the commentary team for the first two Tests in Nagpur and New Delhi. This exciting tour promises to be a thrilling experience for cricket fans, with Waugh's expert analysis and insight sure to add to the enjoyment.

Former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson is set to take the reins for the final two Tests in Dharamsala and Ahmedabad. Retired Australian ODI captain Aaron Finch is expected to join Johnson for the three-match ODI series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly been in contact with a number of other former Australian cricketers, such as Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Simon Katich, and Brad Haddin, but their Indian Premier League (IPL) commitments have posed a challenge.

Michael Clarke, who had apologized for his behavior, is set to take up a commentary role in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which will be played around the same time as Australia's tour to India.

Clarke expressed his excitement about the opportunity on Sky's Big Sports Breakfast, saying, “I’ve just been asked to commentate on the PSL, the Pakistan Premier League, and you should see the caliber of internationals they’ve got! So many overseas players are going and playing in that tournament.”

Australia's tour of India commences on February 9th. The Australian squad is due to arrive in Bengaluru next week, where they will hone their skills for five days before heading to Nagpur for the opening Test.

