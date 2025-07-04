Michael Atherton takes brutal dig at Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar after Shubman Gill's double century

The former English cricketer took a sly dig at Indian legends like Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar after skipper Shubman Gill smashed a blistering double hundred against England at Edgbaston.

In the first innings of the Edgbaston Test against England, Indian skipper Shubman Gill smashed a blistering double hundred, putting Team India in a dominant position in the game. With the help of his double ton, India posted 587 runs on board in the first innings on English soil. With Gill's double century at Edgbaston, former English cricketer Michael Atherton took a sly dig at Indian legends like Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, mentioning how both of them have never been able to score a double-ton on England soil.

Atherton takes a jibe at Kohli, Tendulkar

''Shubman Gill at No.4 is filling in the big shoes... Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar's slots, but neither of those two has made a double century in England,'' said Atherton while commenting.

Praising Gill's innings against England, Atherton added, ''It has been a masterful performance from Gill - an utterly chanceless inning. He has not looked like giving England a sniff at any moment, and there has been an air of inevitability about it all. He is a gorgeous driver through the off-side, has such a flowing game.''

After India were bowled out at 587, England batters came out to bat on Day 2. The home side batters - Joe Root and Harry Brook - came out at the crease. On the beginning of Day 3, England lost two early wickets, Root and Ben Stokes, making it difficult for the home side to make a comeback in the game.

However, Jamie Smith and Harry Brook's 6th wicket partnership brought some respite to England's innings. Till Lunch, ENG are 249/5 and trailing behind India by 338 runs.