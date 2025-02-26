MI-W vs UPW-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 11 between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz.

The first half of the ongoing WPL 2025 is nearing its conclusion, with the Chinnaswamy Stadium set to host the upcoming match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women on Wednesday. The Mumbai franchise has an opportunity to claim the top spot in the table with a victory, while the UP Warriorz will be aiming for their third consecutive win.

Although the Mumbai Indians Women faced a setback in the tournament with a loss to the Delhi Capitals Women, they have bounced back with impressive wins against the Gujarat Giants Women and RCB Women, re-establishing themselves as contenders.

Similarly, the UP Warriorz had a rough start, losing their first two matches convincingly. However, they turned things around with a thrilling super-over victory against the defending champions. They will be looking to maintain their winning streak in the upcoming match against the inaugural champions.

Match Details

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women, 11th Match

Date & Time: Feb 26, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

MI-W vs UPW-W Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Kiran Navgire

All-rounders: Grace Harris, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr, Chinelle Henry, Amanjot Kaur

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone

MI-W vs UPW-W My Dream11 team

Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr, Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail

