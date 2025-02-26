Check out the live streaming details for Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women's Premier League 2025 match to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The upcoming match in the ongoing Women’s Premier League promises to be an exciting one as the Mumbai Indians Women prepare to face off against the UP Warriorz in the 11th match of the tournament on February 26. The highly anticipated clash will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Mumbai Indians Women have been in excellent form leading up to this match, having secured two wins and suffered one defeat in their three previous matches. With 4 points, they currently hold the second position in the standings.

On the other hand, the UP Warriorz have had a mixed performance in the tournament so far, winning two matches and losing two. They also have 4 points, placing them in the third position on the points table. Fans are eagerly looking forward to what promises to be a thrilling contest between these two talented teams.

Live Streaming Details

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 26. The match will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with kick-off set for 7:30 PM IST. Fans can catch all the action live on the Sports18 Network, for those unable to watch on TV, the match will also be available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

During the WPL 2025, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has hosted four matches, demonstrating a pitch that has been fair for all players. Batsmen have excelled with the pace and bounce provided, while both fast bowlers and spinners have made their mark on the games with their abilities. The stadium has seen a range of matches, from high-scoring thrillers to low-scoring contests, establishing it as a genuinely versatile venue for cricket.

Weather report

The temperature is expected to be around 21 degrees, with a real feel of 20 degrees. Patchy clouds will be present, covering approximately 70 percent of the sky, but there is no chance of rain. The humidity level will be moderate at 47 percent, with a dew point of 12 degrees, which may have a slight impact on the field conditions. Overall, the conditions are perfect for an uninterrupted and exciting game under the lights.

Predicted playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Nadine de Klerk, Amanjot Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari, SB Keerthana, Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz Women: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Chenille Henry, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud.

