MI-W vs GG-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for the eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants.

Two of the top three teams in the Women's Premier League 2025 points table, Mumbai Indians Women (MUM-W) and Gujarat Giants Women (GJ-W), are set to face off in the eliminator match.

Mumbai Indians Women concluded the league stage in second place, securing five wins and three defeats in their eight matches. Despite a close 11-run loss to RCB Women in their last league game, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team are determined to emerge victorious in this crucial match and secure a spot in the tournament final.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants Women finished third in the standings, with four wins and four losses in their eight games. Their recent encounter with MI-W resulted in a narrow 9-run defeat, motivating them to seek redemption in the upcoming eliminator match and advance to the tournament finals.

Match Details

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women, Eliminator

Date & Time: Mar 13, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

MI-W vs GG-W Dream11 prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Beth Mooney, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: L Wolvaardt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol

All-Rounders: D Dottin, N Sciver-Brunt (Vice-Captain), Ashleigh Gardner (Captain)

Bowlers: Shabnam Ismail, P Mishra, J Kalita

MI-W vs GG-W My Dream11 Team

Deandra Dottin, Ash Gardner (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Amelia Kerr, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc), Harmanpreet Kaur, Shabnim Ismail, Tanuja Kanwer, Priya Mishra

