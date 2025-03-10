MI-W vs GG-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 19 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants.

The Mumbai Indians are set to face off against the Gujarat Giants Women in the 19th match of the Women's Premier League 2025. This highly anticipated match will take place at the iconic Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Currently, the Mumbai Indians are positioned third in the table, boasting four wins and two losses in six matches. A victory in this upcoming match could propel them directly into the Final, a feat they are eager to achieve. Playing on their home turf, the Mumbai Indians will undoubtedly benefit from the support of their loyal fans.

On the flip side, the Gujarat Giants Women hold the second spot in the table with four wins and three losses in seven matches. Coming off a thrilling 5-wicket victory against the Delhi Capitals in their last match, the Gujarat Giants Women are riding high on confidence as they head into this crucial game.

Match Details

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women, 19th Match

Date & Time: Mar 10, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

MI-W vs GG-W Dream11 prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Beth Mooney, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: L Wolvaardt, H Kaur, H Deol

All-Rounders: D Dottin, N Sciver-Brunt (Vice-Captain), A Gardner (Captain)

Bowlers: S Ismail, P Mishra, J Kalita

MI-W vs GG-W My Dream11 Team

Deandra Dottin, Ash Gardner (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Amelia Kerr, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc), Harmanpreet Kaur, Shabnim Ismail, Tanuja Kanwer, Priya Mishra

