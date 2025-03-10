Check out the live streaming details for the Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League 2025 match at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

The upcoming 19th T20 match between Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants Women in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 is anticipated to be an exhilarating showdown. Mumbai Indians Women, boasting a star-studded lineup, are determined to maintain their dominance, while Gujarat Giants Women are eager to capitalize on their recent winning streak.

Mumbai Indians Women have established themselves as a formidable force in the WPL, showcasing a well-rounded squad with some of the top all-rounders in women’s cricket. With players of the caliber of Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur, they were already considered favorites to win the tournament even before it began.

Their recent victory over UP Warriorz Women by six wickets highlighted their supremacy, with their bowlers setting the stage and their batters comfortably chasing down the target.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants Women, after a slow start, have now secured three consecutive wins, including an impressive five-wicket triumph over the table-topping Delhi Capitals Women. Their recent victory was a testament to their capabilities, as they successfully chased down a challenging target of 178 with three balls to spare. With their strengthened batting lineup and improved bowling performance, they have emerged as serious contenders in the league.

Live Streaming Details

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants is scheduled to take place on Monday, March 10. The match will be held at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, with kick-off set for 7:30 PM IST. Fans can catch all the action live on the Sports18 Network, for those unable to watch on TV, the match will also be available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The pitch at Brabourne Stadium is anticipated to be conducive to batting, offering some support for pacers in the initial stages. Spinners are expected to be pivotal during the middle overs. A competitive score is likely to fall within the range of 150-160 runs.

Weather report

The forecast calls for clear skies and no chance of rain, creating optimal conditions for a T20 match. Temperatures are expected to range between 22-26 degrees, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience for players and spectators alike.

Predicted playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia (wk), H Kaur (C), S Sajana, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, AC Kerr, NR Sciver, Sanskriti Gupta, Amandeep Kaur, S Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

Gujarat Giants Women: BL Mooney (wk), H Deol, D Hemalatha, Phoebe Litchfield, L Wolvaardt, A Gardner (C), DJS Dottin, TP Kanwer, Priya Mishra, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam

