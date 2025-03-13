Check out the live streaming details for the Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League 2025 eliminator at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

The Mumbai Indians Women will be facing off against the Gujarat Giants Women in the Eliminator match of the ongoing Women's Premier League 2025 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 13. It is worth noting that these two teams have met twice before during the league stages, with Mumbai emerging victorious on both occasions.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, Mumbai won five out of their eight group matches, securing the second spot on the table. However, in their last league game against the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, they suffered a narrow 11-run defeat while chasing a target of 200 runs.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Giants Women managed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in three seasons. Under the leadership of Ashleigh Gardner, the team finished third on the points table after securing four wins in the league matches. Historically, Gujarat has only managed to win one game against Mumbai since the league's inception in 2023. Nevertheless, they will be looking to put up a stronger fight in the upcoming match.

Live Streaming Details

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 13. The match will be held at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, with kick-off set for 7:30 PM IST. Fans can catch all the action live on the Sports18 Network, for those unable to watch on TV, the match will also be available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The pitch at Brabourne Stadium is expected to favor batsmen, with some assistance for pacers early on. Spinners are likely to play a crucial role during the middle overs. A competitive total is projected to be in the range of 150-160 runs.

Weather report

The weather forecast predicts clear skies and no chance of rain, providing ideal conditions for a T20 match. Temperatures are anticipated to be between 22-26 degrees, guaranteeing a pleasant and enjoyable experience for both players and spectators.

Predicted playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia (wk), H Kaur (C), S Sajana, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, AC Kerr, NR Sciver, Sanskriti Gupta, Amandeep Kaur, S Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

Gujarat Giants Women: BL Mooney (wk), H Deol, D Hemalatha, Phoebe Litchfield, L Wolvaardt, A Gardner (C), DJS Dottin, TP Kanwer, Priya Mishra, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam

