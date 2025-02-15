MI-W vs DC-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 2 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

The Women's Premier League (WPL 2025) is gearing up for an exciting second match as the Mumbai Indians Women take on the Delhi Capitals Women. Following the tournament's opening game, these two formidable teams will be in the spotlight.

The Mumbai Indians Women, led by the dynamic Harmanpreet Kaur, are eager to display their batting strength. With a robust lineup that includes Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia, and Natalie Sciver, they are poised to set a challenging target. Additionally, their bowling attack, featuring Amelia Kerr and Saika Ishaque, has the capability to keep any opposition in check.

Conversely, the Delhi Capitals Women, captained by the seasoned Meg Lanning, are just as determined to make a significant impact.

Their batting order boasts a wealth of talent, including players like Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, and Alice Capsey. Furthermore, their bowling unit, led by Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen, is well-equipped to challenge the Mumbai Indians Women's batting lineup.

Match Details

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women, 2nd Match

Date & Time: Feb 15, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

MI-W vs DC-W Dream11 prediction

Wicket-Keeper: Yastika Bhatia, Sarah Bryce

Batters: Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Hayley Mathews (c), Natalie Sciver Brunt, Marizanne Kapp (vc), Amelia Kerr, Annabell Sutherland

Bowler: Shabnim Ismail

MI-W vs DC-W My Dream11 team

Yastika Bhatia, Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma (vc), Hayley Mathews, Natalie Sciver Brunt, Marizanne Kapp, Amelia Kerr (c), Annabell Sutherland, Shabnim Ismail, Radha Yadav

